KITCHENER -- Woodstock police say they've arrested and charged a man who they believe has been leaving needles, tacks and other sharp objects in play areas.

Officers made the arrest after seeing a suspicious man at Southside Park playground around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

A 37-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with mischief.

Police first reported that sharp objects had been left at parks back in August, when a woman reported finding hundreds of needles and tacks at Southside Park.

In September, city officials reported finding nails, needles and tacks at that same park. They also found needles at an off-leash dog park on Henry Street.