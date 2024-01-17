Woodstock police arrest 3 for drug trafficking

Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a raid at a Woodstock home.

Woodstock police said tactical officers and its canine unit executed a search warrant at the residence on Wednesday.

They seized a replica firearm and $19,600 worth of what’s suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl, police said.

The accused, aged 31, 36, and 48, are now jointly charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 31-year-old was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking and possession of an identity document