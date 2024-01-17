KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Woodstock police arrest 3 for drug trafficking

    Woodstock police say $19,600 in what they suspect is cocaine and fentanyl was seized from a home on Wednesday. (Submitted/Woodstock Police Service) Woodstock police say $19,600 in what they suspect is cocaine and fentanyl was seized from a home on Wednesday. (Submitted/Woodstock Police Service)
    Share

    Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a raid at a Woodstock home.

    Woodstock police said tactical officers and its canine unit executed a search warrant at the residence on Wednesday.

    They seized a replica firearm and $19,600 worth of what’s suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl, police said.

    The accused, aged 31, 36, and 48, are now jointly charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    The 31-year-old was also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking and possession of an identity document

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News