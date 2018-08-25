

CTV Kitchener





Emergency services responded to a business parking lot in Woodstock after a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck.

It happened on Aug. 25 around 2:00 a.m. at an address on Township Road 4.

A male pedestrian, 63, was walking in the parking lot when he was struck, police said.

He was transported to Woodstock General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, he was pronounced dead.

The scene was still under investigation hours later.

His identity is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.