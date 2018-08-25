Featured
Woodstock: Pedestrian fatally hit by transport truck
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 1:04PM EDT
Emergency services responded to a business parking lot in Woodstock after a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck.
It happened on Aug. 25 around 2:00 a.m. at an address on Township Road 4.
A male pedestrian, 63, was walking in the parking lot when he was struck, police said.
He was transported to Woodstock General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after, he was pronounced dead.
The scene was still under investigation hours later.
His identity is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.