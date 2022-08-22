Woodstock mayor seeks re-election amid sexual assault charges

The mayor of Woodstock - who is currently facing sexual assault charges involving two women –is seeking re-election in this fall’s municipal election.

Trevor Birtch, 47, filed his nomination papers just hours before the 2 p.m. nomination deadline closed on Friday, Aug. 19.

A brief court appearance on July 4 resulted in the matter being put over until Monday, Aug. 22. Three days after Birtch filed his nomination papers.

Birtch was charged with three counts of sexual assault in February involving one woman. He made his first court appearance in May, where charges were revised, and he was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Three new counts of sexual assault were additionally laid against the mayor in April involving a different woman.

None of these charges have been proven in court, and a court publication ban prevents evidence heard in the case to be reported.

Birtch was placed on a paid leave of absence in April.

A reponse from Birtch for a statement was not recieved by the time of publication.

Also running in this year’s mayoral election are Jerry Acchione, Henry Biro, Peter Croves, David Hilderley and Anthony Scalisi.