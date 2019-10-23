

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A Woodstock man is six figures richer after a lottery draw went his way.

William Esseltine matched six of the last seven numbers in a Lottario draw to win with Encore.

That draw happened on Sept. 28.

The OLG says that Encore can be played on most games for just $1. There is an Encore draw every day.

The winning ticket came from C&M Variety on Dundas Street in Woodstock.