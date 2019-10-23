Featured
Woodstock man wins $100K on lottery game
William Esselstine, of Woodstock, holds a cheque for $100,000. (Source: OLG)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 12:02PM EDT
KITCHENER – A Woodstock man is six figures richer after a lottery draw went his way.
William Esseltine matched six of the last seven numbers in a Lottario draw to win with Encore.
That draw happened on Sept. 28.
The OLG says that Encore can be played on most games for just $1. There is an Encore draw every day.
The winning ticket came from C&M Variety on Dundas Street in Woodstock.