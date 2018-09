CTV Kitchener





Flavius Miron entered the plea Monday morning, moments before his trial was set to start.

He had been charged in the death of Jerry Klassen in 2016.

Klassen was found dead in his Tecumseh Street home on July 13 that year.

The charge was originally manslaughter, but was soon upgraded to second-degree murder.

Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 25.