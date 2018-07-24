

CTV Kitchener





A Woodstock man has died of his injuries following a crash on Highway 401 near Dutton on Friday.

Police say he was driving westbound near Iona Road when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the ditch.

Provincial police believe Kitching was ejected from his vehicle during the collision and was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was treated and released from hospital.