Woodstock man charged with making child pornography
Published Monday, April 17, 2023 2:53PM EDT
Waterloo regional police have laid further charges against a man arrested last month for possession of child pornography.
Police say the 35-year-old was originally arrested on March 22.
On Monday April 17, he was arrested again and charged with making child pornography, sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, police said.
He’s being held in police custody until his bail hearing.