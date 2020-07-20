KITCHENER -- Police have charged a man who allegedly followed three women in Woodstock on Friday evening.

In a news release, police say that a woman was driving home from her workplace around 10:45 p.m. when she noticed a man following her in a black Jeep Patriot. When she arrived at home, police say the man got out of his vehicle wearing a face covering and holding an unknown object. According to police, the woman was able to get into her residence and the man stayed on the property for a while longer before leaving.

That same night around 11:50 p.m., two women were walking on Dundas Street when they saw a black Jeep Patriot in the area. The women were walking in a driveway when police say they noticed a man wearing a face covering and holding a weapon following them. One of the women yelled at him and fled the area in the Jeep.

Police say they found the suspect in the Jeep at a business in Norwich Avenue at 3:15 a.m. He was arrested and held in police custody.

The 30-year-old Woodstock man was charged with three counts of criminal harassment, two counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of trespassing at night, two counts of disguise with intent and two counts of pointing a firearm.

None of the allegations against the man have been tested in court.