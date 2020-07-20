Advertisement
Woodstock man charged after allegedly following three women, police say
Woodstock Police headquarters are pictured on Friday, March 20, 2015. (Alexandra Pinto / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police have charged a man who allegedly followed three women in Woodstock on Friday evening.
In a news release, police say that a woman was driving home from her workplace around 10:45 p.m. when she noticed a man following her in a black Jeep Patriot. When she arrived at home, police say the man got out of his vehicle wearing a face covering and holding an unknown object. According to police, the woman was able to get into her residence and the man stayed on the property for a while longer before leaving.
That same night around 11:50 p.m., two women were walking on Dundas Street when they saw a black Jeep Patriot in the area. The women were walking in a driveway when police say they noticed a man wearing a face covering and holding a weapon following them. One of the women yelled at him and fled the area in the Jeep.
Police say they found the suspect in the Jeep at a business in Norwich Avenue at 3:15 a.m. He was arrested and held in police custody.
The 30-year-old Woodstock man was charged with three counts of criminal harassment, two counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of trespassing at night, two counts of disguise with intent and two counts of pointing a firearm.
None of the allegations against the man have been tested in court.