WATERLOO -- A man from Woodstock has been arrested and charged with pointing a gun in public.

Woodstock police first received a call around 11 a.m. on Friday about a man with a gun in front of a business on Dundas Street downtown.

When officers arrived to the scene, they were told he fled on foot, and was last seen entering a residence on Perry Street.

A 31-year-old man was later arrested and charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing on Saturday.