Advertisement
Woodstock man arrested and charged for pointing gun in public
Published Sunday, August 23, 2020 12:16PM EDT
The Woodstock Police Service building is pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. (Max Wark / CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- A man from Woodstock has been arrested and charged with pointing a gun in public.
Woodstock police first received a call around 11 a.m. on Friday about a man with a gun in front of a business on Dundas Street downtown.
When officers arrived to the scene, they were told he fled on foot, and was last seen entering a residence on Perry Street.
A 31-year-old man was later arrested and charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a probation order.
He was held for a bail hearing on Saturday.