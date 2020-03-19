KITCHENER -- Woodstock General Hospital is restricting the number of visitors it's allowing and screening people at three of its entrances.

The policy changes come after an employee who reported to work following a trip to Mexico later tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee, a woman in her 40s, returned home from the Mayan Riviera on March 8.

As an essential worker, she worked at the hospital between March 9 and 11, a decision the hospital says aligned with previous Southwestern Public Health recommendations.

Those guidelines have since been changed to ensure that healthcare workers self-isolate for 14 days after travel as well.

The worker began feeling symptomatic on March 11 and began self-isolating that day.

She was tested on March 14, and the positive test result came in on March 17, the same day the hospital changed its policies.

Effective the day of the diagnosis, Woodstock General Hospital began its new policies.

The hospital has restricted the number of visitors in certain areas and changed its visiting hours.

It's also working to wind down its non-essential surgeries and clinics.

The hospital says these policies are current but, as the situation evolves, it may be updated again.

In Kitchener, for example, St. Mary's General Hospital and Grand River Hospital first limited and screened its visitors before ending visitation altogether, with limited exceptions.