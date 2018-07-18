

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority announced the opening of a backcountry camp site at Pittock Conservation Area in Woodstock.

The new camp site allows campers to experience remote camping without having to drive all the way to a bigger park like Algonquin.

“You can paddle, hike or bike into this remote campsite and experience a wilderness setting close to home,” said Justin Skrypnyk, superintendent at Pittock Conservation Area.

The site was opened to media on July 18 at 11:00 a.m.