Featured
Woodstock conservation area opens backcountry site
The Pittock Conservation Area in Woodstock. (Flickr: Upper Thames River CA)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 12:09PM EDT
The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority announced the opening of a backcountry camp site at Pittock Conservation Area in Woodstock.
The new camp site allows campers to experience remote camping without having to drive all the way to a bigger park like Algonquin.
“You can paddle, hike or bike into this remote campsite and experience a wilderness setting close to home,” said Justin Skrypnyk, superintendent at Pittock Conservation Area.
The site was opened to media on July 18 at 11:00 a.m.