Woodstock asks residents to choose new bike rack designs

The City of Woodstock is asking for the public’s help to choose the designs for its new bike racks.

The cycling infrastructure will be installed at 10 locations around the city early next year.

“From our local cultural heritage to the beauty of the natural environment and the iconic dairy cow, the shortlisted designs celebrate many of the things that make Woodstock a vibrant place to live,” Mary Reid, director/curator at the Woodstock Art Gallery said in a news release.

Seven designs have been shortlisted, of which, five will be chosen.

Residents can vote online at this link until Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.

Winning designs will receive $1,000 or a classroom tour and education tour.

Here are the shortlisted designs:

Two shortlisted bike rack designs. (Submitted/City of Woodstock)