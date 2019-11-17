

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





ST. JACOBS – An outdoor wooden storage shed in St. Jacobs caught fire on Sunday.

Fire officials say it happened around 1:51 p.m.

It is not deemed to be suspicious.

There are no injuries and there is no damage to other buildings.

It took about 15 to 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The incident was not close to any houses and no longer poses a risk, according to officials.

There is no word on the cause of the incident.