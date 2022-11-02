Wooden deck sawed through to steal bike: Guelph police

A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals' tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver