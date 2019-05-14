

Two women were reportedly touched inappropriately by a man on Monday.

Regional police responded to St. Leger Street in Kitchener around 3:10 p.m. to investigate.

They say they were walking in the area when the sexual assault happened.

Police are looking to identify a male suspect in connection to these incidents.

He’s described as white, about five feet 11 inches tall and between 130 and 150 lbs with a thin build.

The suspect was wearing a navy blue hoodie with the hood up and baggy tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.