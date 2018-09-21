

CTV Kitchener





Dozens of women and girls marched with signs on Thursday night for a Take Back the Night rally in Cambridge.

The goal of the rally is to raise awareness about violence against women.

“For a lot of women and girls and female identified or non-binary folk, it’s very unsafe to be on the streets sometimes and particularly at night,” says organizer Kate Taylor.

The rally is also meant to empower women to feel safe in their communities.

Previously the march was held in Kitchener or Waterloo.

This is the first year it was held in Cambridge.