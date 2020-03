KITCHENER -- Guelph Police have arrested a woman they say shoplifted $270 rings from a store in a mall.

The woman reportedly took the jewelry from a business in Stone Road Mall around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police located the woman in downtown Guelph around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

A 56-year-old Guelph female has been charged with theft under $5,000. She will appear in court on April 21.