Womb to Walking Baby Show returns to Kitchener

A popular baby show has returned to Kitchener to help expecting parents check all the boxes.

Everything newborn, baby, and toddler was on display at the Bingemans Conference Centre Sunday for the Womb to Walking Baby Show.

"It's cool to see other parents with the same kind of experience," said mother of one Alexia Fordham.

More than 75 vendors offered an array of products of services, and a baby toddler fashion show allowed the little ones to show off their style.

"We support Moms and families facing economical struggles," said Danielle Maddock of Mamas to Mamas. "We have a food support program, we have a birthday program."

Groups like KW Moms Club and Mamas for Mamas were also out looking to help.

"We have birth help, child birth classes," said Kerri Rubinci of the KW Moms Club. "We have sleep consultants, we have RESPs, we have financial help."

Parents with questions were met by the groups who say they're looking to lend a helping hand for a community still going through the challenges of the pandemic.

"I've seen a really big boom," said Rubicini. "There's been lots of parents just reaching out for a helping hand and just to meet other people."

The baby show is scheduled to return to Bingemans in September.