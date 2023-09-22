Woman woken up by man on roof in underwear: Guelph police

Guelph police have charged a man they say was found on a roof downtown in his underwear.

Around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, a woman reported to police that she was woken up by a noise and saw someone sitting in a chair on her fourth-floor balcony.

Police later found a man on the roof of the building wearing only underwear.

They say he told officers he was looking for a particular woman, but seemed confused.

A 21-year-old from Guelph has been charged with trespassing at night.