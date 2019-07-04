

CTV Kitchener





A woman is facing a number of charges after allegedly driving impaired with kids in her car.

Police say they responded to reports of an impaired driver near George Street North and Blair Road in Cambridge.

That was around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say they found a female driver with two kids in the car.

Through their investigation, the driver was charged with drug and impairment offences. Her name was not released.

Police allege the woman was impaired by alcohol and that there were additional drug-related charges, as well.

It’s not yet known when she’ll appear in court.