KITCHENER -- Hamilton police say a woman who escaped custody in the city on Tuesday has been seen in the Kitchener area.

Crystal Lavergne, 38, escaped from custody at the St. Joseph's Psychiatric Hospital around 1:30 p.m. Police say she was last seen at the intersection of West 5th Street and Fennell Avenue in Hamilton.

Police say through continued investigation, it was determined she was dropped off by a cab in the area of Ottawa Street South and Alpine Road in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police are working with Hamilton police to find Lavergne.

Police say anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately and not approach or try to communicate with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.