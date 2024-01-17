Woman who defrauded doulas expected to be sentenced today

A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences is expected to be sentenced today. Victim impact statements are now being read in court.

On Dec. 7, Kaitlyn Braun pleaded guilty to 21 charges including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts.

Court heard that, beginning in June 2022, Braun began requesting the services of doulas – professionals who provide support during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period – lying to them about being pregnant, often saying she was carrying a stillborn child.

Victims included doulas in Ontario, Alberta and Florida. The birth workers supported Braun in-person, by phone or over video chat.

In many cases, the doulas sat with her as she pretended to deliver a stillborn baby, sometimes screaming, crying and moaning in pain, court heard.

In several cases, the Crown said Braun “requested a massage while naked” from a doula, including rubbing her back and hips.

Kaitlyn Braun appears in a picture posted to social media. (Facebook)

Braun was arrested in March.

VICTIM IMPACT STATEMENTS

On Tuesday morning, Braun was brought into the court box in handcuffs wearing a burgundy sweater and glasses.

Before victim impact statements began, the Crown filed an application to have the existing publication ban lifted for 11 victims who had requested it. The judge granted it for the 11 women, but it remains in place for all other victims.

One doula, who addressed her victim impact statement directly to Braun, said the emotional toll of the situation has been profound.

“You exploited my passion,” she said, explaining she’s experienced trauma, depression and anxiety in both her personal and professional life.

“The impact on my family has been immense,” she continued, saying therapy, court, gas and parking costs have added up to nearly $6,000.

Braun sat with her head hanging low while victims read their statements – not looking at them or reacting.

Another doula said since her experience with Braun, she’s been fearful of new clients.

“I wonder if they’re being truthful,” she said.

“One thing jumps out at me – fear. Kaitlyn Braun has made me afraid to do the work I am so passionate about.”

“This crime has ruined me,” she said.

Seven doulas read their impact statements to Braun. Others chose to have the Crown read their statements for them.

More to come.