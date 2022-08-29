Woman who allegedly pointed fake gun in Kitchener arrested

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 48-year-old woman who allegedly pointed a fake gun in Kitchener.

In a media release, police said officers were called to the area of King Street West and Francis Street North on Friday for a report of a woman pointing a firearm at a man during an argument.

Police found the woman and determined the gun wasn’t real.

No injuries were reported.

The woman is now charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching a court order.