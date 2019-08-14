

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A Guelph woman was out for a walk with her four children when she says she was shot with a BB gun.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon on the south side of the river between Gordon Street and Victoria Road.

When the woman got to around the halfway mark, she was shot in the leg.

Guelph police say she reported the incident right away.

"She heard a bang, felt something hit her lower right leg and then heard two more pops," explains Const. Mike Gatto.

"She quickly looked across the river to the north side of the river and saw bushes rustling, and saw what she believed to be someone wearing a blue shirt run away."

When officers arrived, they searched the area for any suspects.

Police say the shooter was on the north side of the river.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.

Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.