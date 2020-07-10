KITCHENER -- A Kitchener woman was charged with robbery after police say she approached another woman early Thursday morning.

Police arrested the woman in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Ottawa Street South in Kitchener shortly after a robbery around 4:50 a.m.

Police say one woman was walking on Homer Watson Boulevard near Hoffman Street when she was approached by another woman with a knife. That woman demanded her property. There was a physical altercation, but police say the victim wasn't injured.

A 39-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with robbery with a weapon.

Waterloo regional police are reminding people not to text or talk on the phone while out walking so they can be aware of people around them. Police say people should also walk in groups when possible and stay in well-lit areas.