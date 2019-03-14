

CTV Kitchener





A woman called police after waking up to see a man in her home.

Provincial police were called to the home on Oakwood Avenue in Simcoe on March 12 at around 1:10 a.m.

The woman was asleep on her couch when she reportedly woke up to find a man inside.

She immediately called police, at which time it’s suspected that the person went upside.

Officer searched the residence but the man was not found. Nothing appeared to have been taken, and no damage was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.