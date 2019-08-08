

CTV Kitchener





An elderly woman woke up to find a man crawling across her bedroom floor, police say.

It happened at around 6 a.m. on Thursday in Norfolk County.

Provincial police say the suspect was going through the woman's purse when she confronted him and chased him out of her house.

Later, it was found that about $20,000 worth of jewelry was taken from her, as well as a large amount of U.S. currency.

The victim's next-door neighbour saw the man fleeing from the house afterward. That neighbour described the suspect as a white man between 17 and 20 years old.

He was wearing a grey coat with a red hood, dark jeans and white running shoes.

Norfolk County police are asking residents to make sure that their doors and windows are locked and secured.