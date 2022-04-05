Woman, two children hurt in Wellesley crash involving horse and buggy

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash in Wellesley.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said a vehicle collided with a horse and buggy on Manser Road, between Perth Line and Deborah Glaister Line, just before 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The road remains closed in both directions.

Police say three people, who were in the buggy at the time of the crash, were taken to hospital.

They've only been identified as an adult and two children.

Ornge Air Ambulance confirmed to CTV News that one of their helicopters was dispatched to the Stratford Municipal Airport and they transported a woman in her 30's to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.

No further details have been released about the children or the condition of the vehicle's driver.

More to come…