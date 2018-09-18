

CTV Kitchener





A woman had to be extricated from a flipped vehicle after a crash in Kitchener.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on St. George Street between Hebel Place and Peter Street.

She reportedly hit a parked car on the street, and the force of the impact flipped her vehicle, trapping her inside.

The Kitchener Fire Department had to use the jaws of life to remove her.

She was conscious, and taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

There was no word on whether any charges would be laid.

Emergency vehicles blocked the street as they responded.