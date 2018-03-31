

CTV Kitchener





A 43-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Waterloo on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of King Street and Bridgeport Road around 10:20 a.m.

Witnesses said the truck was making a left turn onto King Street from the centre lane. The red car was travelling in the same direction in the far left lane when it was hit by the truck. The red car then hit the light standard, knocking it down across the intersection.

Power was knocked down for a couple of hours for hundreds of people in Waterloo.

Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area as they clean up the debris and put the pole back in place.



The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.