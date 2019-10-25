Featured
Woman taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
Regional Police investigate a collision on Speedsville Road in Cambridge. (Oct. 25, 2019)
A woman is in hospital with unknown injuries following a collision in Cambridge.
Regional Police were called to the incident on Speedsville Road near Royal Oak Road around 7 a.m. on Friday.
They say a driver’s car broke down and she pulled over to the side of the road to call a cab.
When the taxi reportedly arrived on the opposite side of the road, the woman crossed over and was struck by a vehicle heading northbound.
Speedsville Road was closed from Royal Oak to Eagle Roads for investigation, but has since been reopened.
