

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A woman is in hospital with unknown injuries following a collision in Cambridge.

Regional Police were called to the incident on Speedsville Road near Royal Oak Road around 7 a.m. on Friday.

They say a driver’s car broke down and she pulled over to the side of the road to call a cab.

When the taxi reportedly arrived on the opposite side of the road, the woman crossed over and was struck by a vehicle heading northbound.

Speedsville Road was closed from Royal Oak to Eagle Roads for investigation, but has since been reopened.

WRPS Traffic Unit investigating an injury collision on Speedsville Road at Royal Oak Road in Cambridge. The driver of a broken down vehicle crossed the road and was struck by a passing car. The road will be closed for the next 2 hours while police investigate. pic.twitter.com/RgGbHfC1Pf — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) October 25, 2019