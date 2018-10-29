Featured
Woman taken to Hamilton hospital after being hit by car in Kitchener
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 6:46AM EDT
An elderly woman was taken to a Hamilton- area hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Kitchener on Sunday evening.
Police said it happened on Courtland Avenue between Stirling Avenue and Madison Avenue.
A scion of the roadway was closed to traffic as officers investigated.
Police could not confirm if the woman was crossing at a crosswalk.
The extent of her injuries is not known.