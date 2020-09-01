KITCHENER -- Two drivers were taken to hospital after a crash in Wellington County on Tuesday morning.

The Ontario Provincial Police tweeted about the crash on Wellington County Road 86 at around 7:30 a.m., announcing they had closed the road.

Officials say the crash involved a minivan and a transport truck and that both drivers were taken to a local hospital. One of the drivers, a 66-year-old woman from Moorefield, was later transported to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport truck, a 65-year-old man from Woodstock, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the road was closed between Elmira and Listowel at Wellington Road 10.

In a news release, the OPP said that the minivan had been headed southbound on Wellington Road 10 and the tractor trailer had been heading westbound on Wellington Road 86 when they collided.

Wellington Road 10 is controlled by stop signs in both directions, police say.

Mapleton Fire Rescue officials also responded to the scene, and were still there almost two hours after the crash.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and have not said whether charges are expected.

The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of the Environment were both notified.