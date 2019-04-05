

CTV Kitchener





A woman is at a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a person allegedly tried to kill her.

Police say they were called to the area of Valleyview Drive in Guelph around 3:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found the woman in medical distress with life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital before being transferred to a trauma centre for treatment.

A Guelph man, 26, has been charged with attempted murder. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police remained on scene through late Friday morning while they continued to investigate.

No further details were provided. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.