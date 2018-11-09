Featured
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after car ends up in ravine
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 6:59AM EST
Police are investigating after a serious crash north of Acton Thursday left a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Officers say the crash happened just before the noon hour on Wellington Road 50 near Fourth Line.
They say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after her vehicle drove off the road into a ravine.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash.