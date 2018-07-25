

CTV Kitchener





A woman was struck by a reversing vehicle Wednesday evening.

Police say she was leaning down behind the vehicle when it happened.

Her husband, who was driving the vehicle, didn't see her and struck her as a result, police say.

It happened around 4:11 p.m. on Paulander Drive, between Lawrence Avenue and Victoria Street in Kitchener.

The woman, who was in her 80s, was transported to Grand River Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe she suffered a broken leg as a result of the collision.