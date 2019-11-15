Featured
Woman steals over $4,000 in headphones in front of children: police
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 8:21AM EST
GUELPH - Police are looking for a woman they say stole over $4,000 in headphones while accompanied by two children.
The woman and children entered a store near the intersection of Stone Road West and Edinburgh Road South in Guelph on Nov. 2, according to authorities.
They say she broke an electronic display, ripped a door off a glass cabinet, and stole $4,000 worth of headphones.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police.