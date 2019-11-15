

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





GUELPH - Police are looking for a woman they say stole over $4,000 in headphones while accompanied by two children.

The woman and children entered a store near the intersection of Stone Road West and Edinburgh Road South in Guelph on Nov. 2, according to authorities.

They say she broke an electronic display, ripped a door off a glass cabinet, and stole $4,000 worth of headphones.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police.