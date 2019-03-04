

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are attempting to locate a suspect who reportedly stabbed a woman at a residence on Park Street.

First responders were called in to a disturbance in Kitchener around 6 a.m on Monday.

A woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries due to a stab wound.

Police closed off the stretch from Glasgow to Dominion Streets for roughly two hours.

They say they are still on scene attempting to locate the suspect.

Police believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.