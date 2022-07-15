Woman shatters window in frustration after being unable to purchase coffee: police

Guelph police say frustration over not being able to buy a coffee led a woman to kick a window out of a local business Thursday afternoon.

She’s now being sought by police.

Police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. at a business on Woodlawn Road West near Imperial Road North.

The woman allegedly entered the business and became upset when her electronic payment was not working. As she left the business she kicked the glass door, causing it to shatter.

She is described as white, 5-foot-9, with an average build and blonde hair in braids. She was wearing a black shirt, tan cargo pants work boots and a grey and orange baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.