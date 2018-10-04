

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Police were investigating after a woman was assaulted on a trail.

It happened on Sept. 24 just after noon on the trails by the Grand River, near the Lorne Bridge in Brantford.

She was reportedly walking with a child in a stroller when it happened.

A group of males was seen in the area when one of them approached the victim.

He proceeded to pull her pants down and touch her buttocks, police said.

The stroller was knocked over in the process.

Neither the woman nor the child were physically injured, and both were assessed on-scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Michael Aasla with the Brantford Police.

A support walk was scheduled for Oct. 4 in Brantford.