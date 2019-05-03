

CTV Kitchener





A woman was sexually assaulted while walking on a Kitchener path on Thursday.

Regional police are investigating the incident, which happened in the area of Breckenridge Drive and Indian Road.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was walking when a man ran up behind her and grabbed her inappropriately, police say.

He then took off toward Ottawa Street.

The suspect is described as being about six feet tall, between 18 and 20 years old with light brown skin and curly black hair.

He was reportedly wearing glasses, khaki pants, red sneakers and a black hoodie with a Toronto Raptors logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, who are still investigating.