A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted near Connaught Street in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area around 6:10 a.m.

The victim told police she was touched inappropriately while she was walking in the area.

He’s described as a white man, about 40 years old with a heavy build. He was wearing a dark, charcoal jacket and a dark baseball hat.

He was reportedly riding a bicycle with some kind of pole attached.

Police say they’re looking to identify the suspect in the interest of public safety.

Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident is encouraged to contact police.