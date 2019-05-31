Featured
Woman sexually assaulted while walking in Kitchener: police
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 3:39PM EDT
A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted near Connaught Street in Kitchener on Thursday morning.
Police were called to the area around 6:10 a.m.
The victim told police she was touched inappropriately while she was walking in the area.
He’s described as a white man, about 40 years old with a heavy build. He was wearing a dark, charcoal jacket and a dark baseball hat.
He was reportedly riding a bicycle with some kind of pole attached.
Police say they’re looking to identify the suspect in the interest of public safety.
Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident is encouraged to contact police.