Woman sexually assaulted on public transit in Waterloo: Police
A 35-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after an incident on a bus Thursday evening in Waterloo.
Police said they responded to reports of an intoxicated man harassing passengers on the bus around 7:20 p.m. During the investigation, officers learned he had allegedly sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman.
The suspect was arrested and charged. He’s scheduled to appear in court in January.
Rates of long COVID significantly lower among children compared to adults: Canadian study
A new study led by Canadian researchers has found that the rates of long COVID among children are substantially lower compared to adults.
Tipping fatigue: Expert says industry should proceed carefully
As tipping prompts continue to rise, one marketing expert is warning the restaurant and service industry may 'need to be a bit careful' about how high it sets its default tipping prompts, or risk alienating customers.
OBITUARY Former Quebec Nordique forward Reggie Savage dies of cancer at 53
NHL forward Reggie Savage, who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals, has died of cancer at the age of 53.
Russia launches the biggest aerial barrage of the war and kills 30 civilians, Ukraine says
Russia launched 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said Friday, killing at least 18 civilians across the country in what an air force official said was the biggest aerial barrage of the 22-month war.
Public asked to avoid overcrowded N.B. emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary
New Brunswick's francophone health agency is asking residents to avoid two of its emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary because of capacity issues.
Migration to Canada reaching 50-year highs, especially among non-permanent residents: StatCan
In 2023, Canada's population of non-permanent residents (NPRs) grew by more than half a million people, part of the steepest single-year rise in at least five decades of available data.
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Ottawa teen raced in socks to get help for friends who fell through ice: 911 caller
Police in Ottawa say the bodies of two teenagers were found by divers after four fell through ice into the Rideau River.
Elon Musk and these other 9 bosses had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad 2023
For some top executives, 2023 is a year they would rather forget. Some of their companies lost billions of dollars. Some have lost their jobs. And others badly damaged their reputations and face even more trouble ahead in 2024.
London
-
Woman dies in fire in Lambton County
Lambton County OPP and the Lambton Crime Unit are investigating a fatal house fire that claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman.
-
Nuclear waste decision looms for South Bruce in 2024
By this time next year, Canada should know where it’s most radioactive nuclear waste will be permanently stored.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after vehicle crashes into ditch
Middlesex County OPP have charged a 38-year-old London resident after a vehicle ended up in the ditch.
Windsor
-
Two suspects wanted for retail thefts on Walker Road
Windsor police are looking for two male suspects following a series of thefts from a retail store in the 1300 block of Walker Road.
-
Oil spill investigated in Little River
The source of an oil spill in east Windsor is under investigation.
-
Crime Stoppers 2023 stats: increase in tips and arrests
Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers is looking back on another successful year, with an increase in tips and arrests.
Barrie
-
Woman, 29, charged with impaired driving after crashing onto restaurant property in Midland
A vehicle collision onto the front lawn of a recently opened restaurant in Midland resulted in charges for the driver.
-
Vehicle impounded after driver is nabbed 'high-tailing it,' OPP says
Provincial police nabbed a driver allegedly "high-tailing it" down a road in Tiny Township.
-
Family-owned restaurant in Orillia serves up a century of tradition
At the Hill's Maple Leaf Restaurant in Orillia, the legacy of the family diner has lasted for nearly a century.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Sudbury Five scores the first win in a new basket ball league
Thousands of fans packed Sudbury Community Arena for the Sudbury Five’s season-opening win over the London Lightning.
-
Here are the top 5 items passengers forgot at Toronto Pearson Airport in 2023
More than 27,000 items were lost by passengers and found at Toronto Pearson Airport in 2023, with laptops topping the list, according to the travel hub.
Ottawa
-
Two teens dead after group falls through ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa
Ottawa police say two teens have died after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end on Wednesday. Two other teens were treated for mild hypothermia.
-
-
77-year-old repeat drunk driver from Gatineau with national driving bans arrested
A 77-year-old Gatineau man with twenty previous impaired-driving convictions was arrested for getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Toronto
-
Ontario drivers will pay more to use stretch of Highway 407 in 2024
Drivers using a portion of Highway 407 will see an increase in their bills next year.
-
$2.2M worth of stolen vehicles recovered from GTA auto theft operation
York Regional Police (YRP) say they have recovered 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2 million and charged six people after busting a GTA car theft operation.
-
Montreal
-
Once Canada's most popular premier, Quebec's Legault trails in polls after bad year
For more than four years, Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Quebec enjoyed a political honeymoon that lasted through the COVID-19 pandemic and helped the party get re-elected in 2022 with 90 of the province's 125 ridings. But after a year marked by a series of self-inflicted wounds, the CAQ, which came to power for the first time in 2018, is sinking in the polls.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
-
OBITUARY
Atlantic
-
-
Weather warnings continue Friday in the Maritimes
Several weather warnings are in effect in the Maritimes Friday morning as freezing rain, rain and snow moves through the region.
-
Biggest Maritime stories of 2023 from A to Z: Part Two
CTV Atlantic’s alphabetic tour of the biggest stories of 2023 continues with the letter “J.”
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 12:30 PM
LIVE AT 12:30 PM Winnipeg Police to give update on Furby Street incident
Winnipeg police will give an update on an incident on Furby Street that saw a large police response on Thursday.
-
Manitoba premier says he follows security precautions on social media app
As Manitoba's first premier from the millennial generation, Wab Kinew is familiar with, and a big believer in, the reach of social media.
-
Man arrested, charged for bank robberies in Steinbach, Grunthal: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP charged a suspect in a pair of bank robberies in Grunthal and Steinbach this week.
Calgary
-
Power knocked out to several Calgary homes during police incident
Calgary police say one person is in custody following a break-and-enter in the northeast where the suspect's vehicle crashed into an electrical box, knocking out power to a number of homes.
-
Here's how you can celebrate New Year's Eve 2024 throughout the entire day
Midnight isn't the only time to celebrate the new year in Calgary, there are events aimed at ringing in 2024 throughout the day on Dec. 31.
-
'Disheartening for our community': 2 teens killed in rollover crash near Crossfield, Alta.
Two teens are dead following a crash in Mountain View County on Wednesday evening, RCMP said.
Edmonton
-
'Heartbreaking': City and police close first of 8 'high-risk' encampments
Cleanup of the first of eight high-risk encampments began Friday morning.
-
Mayor Sohi rides the Valley Line rails to recap the biggest Edmonton stories of 2023
Much like in the streets, neighbourhoods and transit centres governed by its council, it's been a year of highs and lows at Edmonton city hall.
-
Victim of life-threatening hit and run urges drivers to 'pay attention'
On the evening of Aug. 31, a driver hit Alexandra Bonilla while she was longboarding near her Alberta Avenue home. They didn't stay to help, and they've never been found.
Vancouver
-
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
-
Bad haircut, lengthy food delivery waits, lost nose ring: Here's the top 10 nuisance 911 calls made in B.C.
As we prepare to ring in the New Year, B.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls is reminding the public to think twice about what is considered an emergency before dialing 911.
-
Warm weather wreaks havoc on some B.C. ski hills as lack of snow leaves trails barren
British Columbia's abnormally warm winter has left local ski resorts grappling with a lack of snow during the holiday tourism season, as resorts struggle to keep runs open.