Woman sexually assaulted on public transit in Waterloo: Police

A 35-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after an incident on a bus Thursday evening in Waterloo.

Police said they responded to reports of an intoxicated man harassing passengers on the bus around 7:20 p.m. During the investigation, officers learned he had allegedly sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman.

The suspect was arrested and charged. He’s scheduled to appear in court in January.