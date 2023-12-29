KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Woman sexually assaulted on public transit in Waterloo: Police

    Riders board a bus in Waterloo. (File footage/CTV Kitchener) Riders board a bus in Waterloo. (File footage/CTV Kitchener)

    A 35-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after an incident on a bus Thursday evening in Waterloo.

    Police said they responded to reports of an intoxicated man harassing passengers on the bus around 7:20 p.m. During the investigation, officers learned he had allegedly sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman.

    The suspect was arrested and charged. He’s scheduled to appear in court in January.

