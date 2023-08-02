Woman seriously injured, man charged after stabbing in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police have taken a man into custody after a woman was stabbed in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a home near Franklin Boulevard and Robson Avenue around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A 25-year-old woman was found at the scene with stab wounds. She was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police allege the man also tried to stab another person during the incident.

When officers located the suspect outside of the home he tired to run away, leading officers to chase after him and use a conductive energy weapon on him, police said.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.