WATERLOO -- A 53-year-old woman has been seriously injured during a backyard fire, according to Wellington County OPP.

First responders were called to the scene at a Fergus residence around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A woman was reportedly with a small group of people gathered around a fire pit when her clothes caught on fire.

Witnesses extinguished the fire and provided first aid, according to officials.

The woman was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.