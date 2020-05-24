Woman seriously injured during backyard fire
Published Sunday, May 24, 2020 3:44PM EDT
WATERLOO -- A 53-year-old woman has been seriously injured during a backyard fire, according to Wellington County OPP.
First responders were called to the scene at a Fergus residence around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
A woman was reportedly with a small group of people gathered around a fire pit when her clothes caught on fire.
Witnesses extinguished the fire and provided first aid, according to officials.
The woman was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police continue to investigate the incident.