

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 21-year-old woman is facing serious, non-life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle.

Regional Police were called to the incident at Hemlock and Balsam Streets in Waterloo around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

They say the woman was walking south on the east sidewalk of Hemlock when she entered the crosswalk and was hit by a vehicle turning onto the street from Balsam.

The woman was transported by air ambulance to a Hamilton hospital.

The road was closed for roughly four hours.

Charges in the case are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.