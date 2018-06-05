

A collision in Kitchener sparked a major road closure and a call to Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

The collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Weber Street East near Fergus Avenue.

According to the SIU, a man was arrested by police at the scene. A woman who was with the man allegedly tried to flee and was pursued by an officer.

While running, the SIU says, the woman ended up on Weber Street and was hit by a passing vehicle, suffering a serious injury.

The SIU is mandated to look into any serious injuries or deaths that are alleged to have occurred around the time of an interaction with police.

Weber was closed to traffic in the area through Tuesday afternoon.