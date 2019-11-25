Featured
Woman seriously hurt in hit and run collision
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 10:12AM EST
KITCHENER – A driver fled the scene of a collision that resulted in serious but non-life threatening injuries for a woman.
Regional Police received a report of the incident around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Belmont Avenue West in Kitchener.
The driver of a sedan was reportedly travelling west on Union and made a left turn onto Belmont when they struck the woman walking in the crosswalk.
The sedan is described as dark-coloured, four doors, and has a modified spoiler.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Investigation continuing after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Union Blvd. in Kitchener on Nov. 24, 2019. Vehicle fled the area, but is described as a dark colored four-door sedan, with a modified spoiler. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info. https://t.co/6PvsxpR8DW pic.twitter.com/QimMMLhBZh— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 25, 2019