

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A driver fled the scene of a collision that resulted in serious but non-life threatening injuries for a woman.

Regional Police received a report of the incident around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Belmont Avenue West in Kitchener.

The driver of a sedan was reportedly travelling west on Union and made a left turn onto Belmont when they struck the woman walking in the crosswalk.

The sedan is described as dark-coloured, four doors, and has a modified spoiler.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.