KITCHENER -- A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were reportedly hit by a car in Kitchener.

Police tweeted the news on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services responded to the intersection of The Country Way and Tuerr Drive in Kitchener at around 8:45 a.m.

Police say that a woman was out walking her dog when she was struck by a garbage truck.

Officials say the dog did not survive the crash. The humane society arrived by Tuesday afternoon to remove it.

Officers on scene say they're still investigating how the crash happened.

Several neighbours in the area identified the woman by her first name, and many in the area were home and witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

"I looked through the front window and I saw the person laying on the street and the dog laying on the street, and my neighbour across the street the road there was trying to comfort the person," one witness told CTV.

Police say they plan to fly their drone as they continue investigating.

They're also asking people to avoid the area, as the intersection is expected to be closed late into the afternoon.